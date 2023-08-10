In a high-stakes showdown, the no-confidence motion presented by the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A against the Modi government was decisively defeated in the Lok Sabha after a fierce debate. The motion centered on allegations of insufficient action to address the ongoing Manipur violence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the charge against the government's response, but the atmosphere intensified as he exited the house just before the crucial voting began. Meanwhile, both Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rallied in defense of the government, enumerating the achievements and policies of the Modi administration.

The voting session within the Lok Sabha regarding the no-confidence motion orchestrated by the opposition coalition INDIA demonstrated that the motion failed to garner support, as evidenced by a voice vote conducted on Thursday. Following the government's successful survival of the confidence test, Union Minister Prahalad Joshi tabled a motion to take action against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Lok Sabha took a firm stance against the perceived "unruly" behavior of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan and referred the matter to the privileges committee for further investigation and recommendations.

Initiated by the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, the no-confidence motion was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who represents the Kaliabor constituency in Assam, along with support from Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The motion, targeting the Modi government's handling of the Manipur violence, was accepted by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla last week. This set the stage for a rigorous debate on the motion from August 8 to August 10. The lower house witnessed spirited exchanges among various leaders on the topic of the no-confidence motion. Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress MP who had recently been reinstated following a Supreme Court stay order on his defamation case related to the Modi surname expressed his views on Manipur violence, igniting a flurry of emotions within the house.

In addition to Rahul Gandhi's fiery address, both Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister provided resolute support for the government's stance. They meticulously presented a litany of achievements and initiatives undertaken by the Modi administration. This marks the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encountered a no-confidence motion. The first instance occurred in 2018 when a motion was raised concerning the grant of special category status to Andhra Pradesh; it was subsequently quashed.