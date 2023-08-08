The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on a no-confidence motion on August 8.



This session is scheduled to run 12 hours, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) receiving about 6 hours and 41 minutes while the Congress party is given about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Two days, August 8 and 9, are set aside for the discussions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to respond to the debate on August 10.



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Rahul Gandhi, a Congressman who has been absent from Parliament for four months, will speak during the discussion. He is expected to start the conversation in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, according to sources within the Congress party.

The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc was approved by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier last week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has scheduled a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday in advance of the Lok Sabha's discussion of a no-confidence vote.