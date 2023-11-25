Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Saturday that the Centre had not taken any decision to put a ban on the sale of "halal-certified" products.

Addressing media persons in Hyderabad, Amit Shah said, "There's no decision to put a ban on halal by the Union government yet."

Shah, who has been campaigning in Telangana which goes to polls on November 30, urged people to vote after looking at the performance of the contesting parties over the last decade.

"Your (people of Telangana) vote will not just decide the fate of an MLA or a government, but the future of Telangana and the country. I appeal to you to vote only after analysing the performance of each and every party. I am confident that you will vote for PM Modi-led BJP once you do an analysis of all parties," he said at the press conference in Somajiguda.

“These elections are going to pave the way because Telangana was formed in the backdrop of a long struggle. After 10 years, when we look back, we see that it now has a debt of lakhs and crores of rupees from being a once revenue surplus state. Today, the youth is disheartened. Farmers, Dalits and backwards are disheartened and everyone is suspicious of the future of Telangana,” he added.

He emphasised that the vote for BJP wouldn’t go to Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) as the two parties could never form a tactical alliance or political alliance.

He also accused the BRS of engaging in appeasement politics. He said, “Constitution doesn’t allow us to give special favours to anyone. Religious reservations are given by KCR. It’s against the Constitution. We will end the 4% quota for religious minorities and give it the same to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes.”