Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren clarified on Wednesday, June 5 that there has not been any discussion about incorporating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into the INDIA bloc for forming the central government.

Soren hinted that while there is no objection to Nitish Kumar rejoining the INDIA bloc, no efforts have been made from his side to facilitate this. "It has not been done by us. If someone else has done it, I don't know. In politics, we have to meet from time to time. There is no problem. There hasn't even been a discussion as of yet," Soren stated.

The clarification comes ahead of a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss the formation of the central government. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term, the BJP did not achieve an outright majority as in the 2014 and 2019 elections, necessitating support from other NDA parties, particularly JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Both leaders have affirmed their support for the NDA government.

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