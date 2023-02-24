The steering committee of the Congress on February 24 decided not to hold elections for the CWC, and the party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, has been authorised to constitute the committee.

The Congress has said that about 45 leaders spoke on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) election issue, and a consensus was taken.

Congress general secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Open discussion took place in the steering committee. All the members kept their point. Unanimously, the Steering Committee has decided that the Congress President should be empowered to nominate the members of the CWC."

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It is to be mentioned here that the decision comes after the grand old party, keeping in mind the role Congress will play in the current political situation and to meet political challenges took the call unanimously.

On the otherhand, the former Congress president, and former prime minister will be automatically inducted into the CWC. Further, 50 per cent reservations for SC, ST, and OBCs along with women, minorities and youths will be part of the CWC.

"We are fully confident that all AICC and PCC delegates will support this unanimous decision," Ramesh said.

"All former prime ministers of the Congress party and former presidents will be given representation in the Working Committee," he said.

The Congress is holding its 85th plenary session in Raipur.