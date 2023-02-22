One Border Security Force (BSF) inspector has been accused of raping a female constable, but no first information report (FIR) has been filed against the inspector, according to Kolkata police. The Nadia Police are now in charge of the case.

According to reports, the event happened on February 18 while the female constable was assigned to West Bengal's Nadia Border Out Station. She was afterward transferred from an army hospital in Kolkata to the publicly funded SSKM hospital.

According to the police, "Zero FIR was made at the Bhawanipur police station in Kolkata against the BSF personnel."

The inspector, who is the complainant's senior, has reportedly been suspended, and the BSF has started an internal probe, according to BSF sources. As of yet, no one has been arrested.