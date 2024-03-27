Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, will spend another night in jail as the Delhi High Court denied a petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The court has asked the ED to respond to Kejriwal's petition by April 2, with the next hearing scheduled for April 3.

Kejriwal is currently in ED custody at the agency's Delhi office.

His 7-day custody expires on Thursday, after which he will appear in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. Kejriwal's legal team criticised the ED's 'delaying tactics' after the agency requested three weeks to respond.



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Kejriwal's petition claims his arrest violated his human rights and that the ED failed to provide evidence of the alleged crime.

The AAP has claimed that Kejriwal's arrest was politically motivated.

In response, the ED plans to file replies on the main matter and the petition for interim relief.

Kejriwal was arrested last week in relation to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The ED alleges that the now-cancelled liquor policy provided a high profit margin for retailers and wholesalers, with a portion of the profits used to fund the AAP's election campaigns.

Kejriwal and his party colleagues, who were also arrested, have denied the charges.

The AAP and opposition parties have accused the BJP-led central government of using central agencies to target rivals before the general election, however, the BJP has denied these allegations.