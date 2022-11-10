Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari while addressing a press conference in Guwahati said that if any old projects are getting delayed due to land acquisition then the Centre will not help in starting the projects.

"Land acquisition, utility shifting, forest clearance if all clearance is provided in all states then only new projects will be implemented", Union Minister added.

Further, the minister remarked that with without acquiring 90 per cent of the land no new projects will be started as later projects get stuck or even get delayed.

"The way Assam has worked upon the land acquisition for new projects, if the other states also do the same then it will benefit all", he added.

Speaking on the Guwahati ring road, Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma said "As part of the ring road project in Guwahati, we will build a big bridge on the Brahmaputra connecting Narengi and Kuruwa. If everything goes well, I'll try to start this ring road project within the next 4-5 months".

Notably, the major projects in Assam include an elevated 38-kilometres-long corridor in Kaziranga National Park for Rs 6,000 crore, a ring road in Guwahati for Rs 4,500 crore, five ropeways for Rs 2,100 crore and several highway flyovers as well as bridges over the Brahmaputra river.