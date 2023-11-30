Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, declared on Wednesday that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Narendra Modi government is inevitable and unstoppable. He made this statement at a rally in Kolkata, marking the commencement of the party's Lok Sabha campaign.

Shah accused West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, of failing to curb infiltration in the state. He further alleged the illicit and open distribution of voter and Aadhaar cards to infiltrators in West Bengal.

Shah questioned the possibility of development in a state plagued with high infiltration. He implied that Banerjee's opposition to the CAA is due to this reason. He emphasised, however, that the CAA is a national law, and its implementation cannot be hindered.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed by the Indian Parliament in 2020, offers citizenship to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 2015.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) argues that the CAA is unconstitutional, stating that it discriminates against Muslims and ties citizenship to religion in a secular nation.

The Centre previously announced it is drafting laws for the CAA. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, stated on Sunday that the rules for the CAA would be established by March 30, 2024.