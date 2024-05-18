West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has called for a thorough investigation into the Swati Maliwal assault case, emphasizing that no one has the right to violate a woman's rights.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Chowdhury condemned the assault, stating, "This is a serious offence that should not have happened. No person, whether a Minister or not, has the right to assault a woman, regardless of her status as an MP or MLA." He insisted that strict action should be taken, and the guilty party should be arrested, interrogated, and brought to justice.

Chowdhury's comments come against the backdrop of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) being allies in the opposition INDIA bloc, with a seat-sharing agreement in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat. On April 16, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also affirmed the party's support for any woman victimized by atrocities.

As the investigation into the Swati Maliwal assault case progresses, the Delhi Police Forensic Science Laboratory team visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to collect DVR recordings of CCTV footage from various locations within the premises. According to sources, the investigation will also examine whether there was any tampering with the footage. This development follows allegations by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal that the CCTV cameras at the Delhi CM's residence were being tampered with.

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