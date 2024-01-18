In a recent update from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, it has been clarified that there is currently no authorized online platform for the distribution of 'prasad' offered to the deity. This clarification comes as some online platforms claimed to provide the sacred offering, leading to confusion among devotees.



A member of the trust confirmed that "No vendor or agency has been appointed by the trust to distribute the prasad online." Despite the availability of online offerings, devotees like Anil Paranjape from Mumbai expressed skepticism. Paranjape, unsure about the online services, decided to visit the trust office directly to procure the prasad in bulk.



Upon reaching the trust office, Paranjape received 10 packets of 'elaichi dana' with instructions to mix it with other prasad for further distribution. Unlike other religious sites, security measures in Ayodhya prohibit carrying prasad beyond checkpoints.

Prakash Gupta, the in-charge of the temple trust camp office, emphasized, "The Ram temple trust is a non-profit organization, and prasad is exclusively offered within the existing Ram temple to devotees. No online service has been initiated, and prasad is provided free of cost. It's crucial for people to exercise caution regarding online platforms, as the trust has not authorized anyone yet."



This clarification aims to guide devotees and ensure they obtain the sacred prasad through the designated channels, dispelling any uncertainties arising from online platforms claiming to offer the religious offering.