Amid global efforts to switch to ‘clean energy, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has opined that petrol might not remain in usage in the country after the next 5 years.

At a public function, Gadkari said that petrol use will not be there after 5 years as cars will run on hydrogen or on ethanol.

According to the (Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere) MAHB, the world's oil reserves will run out by 2052, natural gas by 2060, and coal by 2090.

According to reports, Gadkari made this remark after he was conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidhyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola.

However, Gadkari also pointed out that since bio-ethanol made in Maharashtra's Vidarbha district is being used to run vehicles and green hydrogen made from deep well water can be sold for Rs 70 per kg, all is not lost.

Governor and Chancellor of public universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded the degree to the Union minister for road transport and highways at the 36th convocation ceremony of the university.

It needs mention here that India imports 82% of its oil needs and aims to bring that down to 67% by 2022 by replacing it with local exploration, renewable energy and indigenous ethanol fuel.

A large chunk of India’s crude oil import (worth $25.1 billion) is imported from Iraq.