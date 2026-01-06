"No place for hate": JNU administration warns students after objectionable slogans raised against PM Modi, Amit Shah

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday, January 6 issued a strong warning, vowing the strictest possible action against students found raising objectionable slogans targeting the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, asserting that such conduct will not be tolerated on campus. An FIR has already been registered in connection with the incident.



In a firm statement, the university reiterated that institutions of higher learning are meant to foster innovation, intellectual inquiry and constructive debate, and cannot be allowed to degenerate into spaces that promote hatred, disorder or unlawful activities.



While underlining that freedom of speech and expression remains a fundamental constitutional right, the administration drew a clear line between democratic dissent and actions that threaten public order or national integrity. It stated unequivocally that any form of violence, unlawful conduct or anti-national activity would invite zero tolerance.



The JNU administration further warned that students found guilty in the matter would face severe disciplinary consequences, including immediate suspension, expulsion and permanent debarment from the university, in addition to legal action as warranted.