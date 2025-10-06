“No place for such acts in society”: PM Modi condemns shoe attack on CJI Gavai

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Supreme Court on Monday, October 6 after a 71-year-old lawyer hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai during a hearing, triggering nationwide outrage and drawing condemnation from political leaders across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to reports, the lawyer identified as Rakesh Kishore shouted, “India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma,” as he was being escorted out by security personnel. The outburst came just weeks after Justice Gavai faced criticism over his “go and ask the deity itself” remark in connection with a plea on the restoration of a damaged Vishnu idol in Madhya Pradesh.

Despite the sudden chaos, Chief Justice Gavai remained unshaken and urged the court to continue with proceedings. “Don’t get distracted by all this. These things do not affect me. Continue with the hearing,” he told the court, displaying remarkable composure.

Shortly after the incident, Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his deep disapproval. “The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Praising Justice Gavai’s calm and restraint, PM Modi added, “I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to the values of justice and the spirit of our Constitution.”

Opposition leaders also joined in denouncing the act. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called it “an assault on the dignity of our judiciary and the spirit of our Constitution.” He added that “such hatred has no place in our nation and must be condemned.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a veiled swipe at the Modi government, remarking that the incident was a reflection of “how hate, fanaticism, and bigotry have engulfed our society in the past decade.”

Following the attack, the Delhi Police detained the lawyer within the court premises but released him shortly after initial questioning. Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended Kishore’s licence to practice, barring him from appearing before any court, tribunal, or legal authority across the country pending further disciplinary action.

The BCI also announced that a show cause notice would be issued to the advocate, directing him to respond within 15 days and explain why the suspension should not be made permanent.