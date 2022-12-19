Buddhist spiritual leader His Holiness The Dalai Lama, issued his first response on the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on December 9. Notably, the clash left a few people on both sides with minor injuries, and the PLA was forced to retreat when Indian troops sent reinforcements within 30 minutes of the attack.

The spiritual leader stated that India is the best location and he has always favored it. He stated that global conditions are improving and China is becoming more adaptable, but he will not return. India is my permanent residence,” the Dalai Lama continued. This comes just two days after the democratically elected President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Sikyong Penpa Tsering, discussed the position taken by His Holiness the Dalai Lama regarding the impasse.

“Things are improving in Europe, Africa and also in Asia. China is becoming more flexible but there is no point in returning to China. I prefer India, it is the best place. Kangra was Pandit Nehru’s choice. If you ask me about my choice, this place is my permanent residence. It is very right”, said Dalai Lama

According to the official website, the Dalai Lama is referred to as "the present incarnation of the previous thirteen Dalai Lamas of Tibet (the first having been born in 1391 CE), who are in turn considered to be manifestations of Avalokiteshvara or Chenrezig, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, holder of the White Lotus." He was recognized as the 13th Dalai Lama's reincarnation at the age of two, when he was referred to as Lhamo Dhondup.

Also read : Eastern Command’s big statement on Tawang clash, says Chinese PLA patrol was "contested firmly"



