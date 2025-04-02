Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday strongly refuted allegations that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to interfere in Muslim religious affairs or properties. Accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and caste-based divisions, Shah clarified that the legislation does not allow any non-Muslim individuals to be part of the management of Waqf properties or institutions.

Speaking during the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, Shah dismissed claims that the proposed amendments would alter the religious rights of Muslims or impact properties donated to Waqf.

"The Waqf Act and Waqf Board have been in place since 1995. Some parties are trying to create a misconception that this amendment will interfere with religious matters. Let me be clear—there is no provision in this bill to include non-Muslims in Waqf management, and we do not intend to do so. This is a deliberate attempt to mislead and instill fear among minorities for political gains," Shah stated.

He further emphasized that opposition parties were attempting to spread misinformation, alleging interference in Muslim religious affairs to serve their vote bank politics. Shah reassured the House that the government remains committed to protecting religious freedoms and Waqf properties while ensuring greater transparency in its administration.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to streamline the governance of Waqf properties and address procedural challenges, without making any changes to the fundamental religious rights associated with them.