No self-promotion, no impulsive posts: Academy advisory to new civil servants

Newly selected candidates of the Civil Services Examination 2025 have been advised to avoid self-promotion and impulsive activity on social media, with an official advisory stressing restraint, professionalism and integrity from the outset of their careers.

The guidance, issued by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), follows the announcement of results on March 6, in which 958 candidates — 659 men and 299 women — were recommended for appointment to various central services.

The academy underlined that civil servants are constantly under public scrutiny and must conduct themselves accordingly. “You must ensure that your personal conduct and official and social interface… is courteous, respectful, dignified and appropriate,” the advisory said.

Candidates have been specifically asked to refrain from using social media for personal projection. While acknowledging the role of digital platforms in governance, the academy stated that “any kind of social media that promotes self is strongly discouraged”.

It warned that online activity reflects not only on individuals but also on the service. “Comments and any posts made or facilitated by you on social media will also reflect on the service,” the advisory noted, urging candidates to remain mindful and avoid content that could be seen as unprofessional or inappropriate.

The advisory emphasised caution in posting online, asking candidates to “pause and reflect on the possible impact” of any content. It further suggested that avoiding posts altogether may be preferable where there is a risk of misinterpretation.

Maintaining distance from commercial or institutional endorsements is another key directive. Candidates have been told to ensure their achievements are not used for private gain or publicity. Such actions, even if well-intentioned, “may create perceptions of favouritism or conflict of interest”, the academy said, stressing that “safeguarding one's credibility and professional dignity at this early stage is of paramount importance”.

Integrity in both professional and personal spheres has been highlighted as central to public service. The advisory calls for careful handling of financial matters and rejection of inducements such as gifts, hospitality or free publicity. It cautions against allowing personal success to be leveraged inappropriately at any stage.

The academy also outlined expectations on conduct, including punctuality, gender sensitivity and respectful behaviour towards all sections of society. “Respect to women is central in Indian ethos. You must be gender sensitive. Maintain punctuality,” it said.

Guidelines extend to personal discipline and lifestyle, advising modest and appropriate attire and discouraging the public consumption of intoxicants. Candidates are also expected to follow civic norms such as traffic rules, cleanliness and personal hygiene.

Describing the candidates as future role models, the academy said they should begin demonstrating “exemplary conduct” immediately, without waiting for formal training to begin. It added that past actions and present behaviour will continue to reflect on their character throughout their careers in public service.