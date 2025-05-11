The Director Generals of Military Operations, Naval Operations, and Air Operations on May 11 briefed the nation on the sweeping success of Operation Sindoor, a decisive strike targeting terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistani territory.

Sources confirmed that Operation Sindoor remains active, with India reinforcing its position to key international partners: if Pakistan initiates aggression, India will respond with equal or greater force — a stance officials described as the "new normal." Military leaders underlined that there has been a quantum leap in India's strategic response to Pakistan’s provocations, asserting that Islamabad's nuclear threat has effectively been called out.

Addressing questions on Kashmir, sources made it clear that India is unwilling to engage in any fresh dialogue over the region, stating unequivocally that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is the only unresolved matter. Communication regarding cessation of military actions, officials added, will strictly remain between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two nations. "No third country or party will be involved," they emphasized.

This firm posture comes in response to an earlier offer by US President Donald Trump, who suggested mediating between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. New Delhi has consistently rejected any third-party role, maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir remains an inseparable part of India.

In the joint briefing, Director General of Military Operations Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai revealed that the Chief of Army Staff has granted the Army full operational freedom to counter any further Pakistani misadventures. Echoing this stance, DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti remarked that Operation Sindoor achieved its intended impact on enemy positions. "It is not the role of the armed forces to count casualties," he stated, underscoring the mission’s strategic success rather than numeric tallies.