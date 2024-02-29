The Noida police uncovered a disturbing crime as they investigated the disappearance of Yash Mittal, a college student from a Noida-based university. The son of a businessman, Yash had been missing since Monday, prompting his father, Deepak Mittal, to report the matter to the police after receiving ransom messages demanding Rs 6 crore for his son's release.

As authorities delved into the case, CCTV footage from the university's campus revealed Yash leaving on Monday while engaged in a phone call. The subsequent examination of his call records led the police to his friend Rachit. Upon questioning Rachit, a startling revelation emerged – Yash had often spent time with Rachit and three others: Shivam, Sushant, and Shubham.

Details unfolded, pointing to a horrifying incident on February 26. Yash was lured to a field in Gajraula, located approximately 100 km away in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, under the pretext of a party. During the gathering, a dispute escalated into a brawl, resulting in the murder of Yash. The perpetrators then callously buried his lifeless body in the field. The police, guided by Rachit's information, located and recovered the victim's remains.

The investigation intensified as the police tracked down the other accused in Dadri. A confrontation ensued, leading to the arrest of three individuals. However, one suspect, Shubham, managed to evade capture and is currently on the run. Authorities express confidence in his imminent apprehension.

Senior police officer Saad Miya Khan disclosed that the accused had admitted to sending ransom messages as a diversionary tactic. Multiple police teams had been working on the case, and the efforts resulted in the arrest of the three suspects.

Heart-wrenching visuals captured the grief-stricken parents of the young victim as his lifeless body was unearthed from the field. Yash, pursuing a Bachelor's degree in business administration at the Noida university, met a tragic end in the aftermath of the party gone awry. The police are committed to ensuring justice in this harrowing incident, as the investigation continues to unfold