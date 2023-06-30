A 20-year-old man was arrested by the Noida Police on June 29 for allegedly raping a Class 10 student whom he befriended on the social networking site Instagram, officials said.

Officials stated that the accused was arrested under the charges of strict Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is a native of the nearby Hapur district.

The 17-year-old girl's parents claim that she had gone missing from her home on June 6. They further claim that they then reported the incident to the nearby Sector 39 police station, who then filed a FIR under Section 363 (missing) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an inquiry.

Police stated that Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and pertinent provisions of the POCSO Act were added to the investigation after the child was saved and reunited with her family.

As per the police spokesperson, the accused was taken into custody from Noida's Botanical Bus Stand on Thursday as a result of information from local police teams.

“He has been wanted after since June 7,” the police spokesperson said.

"The accused deceived the minor girl (victim) by befriending her on Instagram and persuading her to accompany him. After then, he committed the sexual assault," the official continued.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: House of rape-murder accused razed in Fatehpur