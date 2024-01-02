Schools in Noida will remain closed from January 3 to 6 for students up to Class 8 in light of the ongoing cold wave in North India. The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration made the announcement on Tuesday, clarifying that classes will continue for students from Classes 9 to 12.

The schools in the city were shut for all classes on December 29 and 30 due to the cold weather.

The minimum temperature in several districts of Uttar Pradesh dipped to a single digit in the last week of December.

Dense to very dense fog covered the state during the first two days of the New Year. The India Meteorological Department predicted light rains in western UP from January 3.

On Tuesday, residents of Delhi experienced a windy morning and the minimum temperature settled a notch above normal at 8.3 degrees Celsius. There was dense to moderate fog in isolated pockets of the city, said the weather department.

December 2023 was the national capital's warmest in six years, with the city not recording a single 'cold wave day' during the month.