The colossal Noida twin towers are set to be demolished in less than 15 seconds, bringing an end to the nine-year legal dispute today.

It really would undoubtedly be a breathtaking scene to watch the Supertech twin towers, which are taller than Delhi's famous Qutub Minar.

At 2:30 PM today, explosives weighing at least 3,700 kilos will demolish the building.

The Supreme Court of India approved the use of explosives to demolish the twin towers (SC). According to the top court, the demolition date of August 28 may be upheld, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 and September 4 to account for any slight delays put on by bad weather or technical issues.

In the meantime, the Noida Police has improved measures to limit traffic flow for only 30 minutes, keeping commuter convenience in mind.

The Noida Twin Towers were ordered to be demolished in 2014 by the Allahabad High Court. It demanded that Supertech pay 14% interest on the money it gave the homebuyers returned. The court also requested that the Twin Towers be sealed.

The buildings were ordered to be demolished in August 2021 after the SC upheld the Allahabad High Court's ruling and stated they had been constructed unlawfully.