A Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant on Thursday against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In response, the senior BJP leader's office announced that Yediyurappa has applied for anticipatory bail at a special court, which is set to hear his plea on Friday.

The former Chief Minister has refuted all allegations, claiming the charges are part of a political vendetta against him. He is accused under the POCSO Act and Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint from the mother of a 17-year-old girl. The complaint alleges that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted the girl during a meeting at his residence in Karnataka in February this year.

The complainant, a 54-year-old woman, passed away last month due to lung cancer at a private hospital. The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has denied the charges and stated his intention to fight the case legally.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara mentioned that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued a notice asking Yediyurappa to appear before the probe team for questioning. He indicated that an arrest could be possible if deemed necessary by the CID. "Notice has been served procedurally, and the charge sheet has to be filed by June 15. They will follow the necessary procedures, including recording his statement and producing him in court," Parameshwara told reporters.

In response to a question, the Home Minister added, "If necessary, they will arrest him. I can't say if it is necessary; CID has to make that determination."

Yediyurappa, a veteran BJP leader and member of the party's parliamentary board, is currently in Delhi.

This is a developing story, and further updates are expected as the case progresses.