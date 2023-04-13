According to a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), five out of the top 10 richest Chief Ministers in India hail from the north-eastern states. Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, is the richest with total assets worth Rs 163.38 crore. Nagaland CM Neiphui Rio is second with total assets worth Rs 46.95 crore, followed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Rs 17.27 crore, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma with Rs 14.06 crore, and Tripura CM Manik Saha with assets worth Rs 13.90 crore.

The ADR analyzed the self-sworn poll affidavits of the 30 incumbent chief ministers of states and union territories. The report revealed that of the 30, 29 are crorepatis, with Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy topping the list with assets worth Rs 510 crore.

However, the report also highlighted that out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43%) have declared serious criminal cases, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tops the list with 37 serious cases out of the 64 total cases against him, followed by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, who has 10 serious IPC cases out of the 47 cases in total.

The ADR report also examined the educational qualifications of the Chief Ministers. Out of the 30, 11 are graduates, while nine hold post-graduation degrees. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the only one who holds a Ph.D. degree, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is the only one whose educational qualification is till Class 10. Three Chief Ministers passed Class 12, including Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

It's worth noting that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has the lowest assets, totaling Rs 15.38 lakh, and is ranked the lowest among all the Chief Ministers.