The 12th North East Festival, set to commence on November 15 at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, will celebrate the diverse cultures of the Northeast with over 200 participating communities and performances by artists like Zubeen Garg, Bipul Chettri, and Riar Saab.

Organised by Socio-Cultural Trust Trend MMS with support from the Ministry of DoNER, the festival promises a range of activities highlighting the Northeast’s cultural and entrepreneurial spirit. The three-day event will feature artisan stalls displaying traditional crafts, agricultural products, and handlooms.

"This exhibition allows attendees to engage directly with local artisans, showcasing the region’s resourcefulness," organisers stated at a press meet.

The festival will also spotlight Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival and popular Northeast tourist destinations, from Dzukou Valley’s scenic views to Cherrapunji’s lush landscapes and Charideo Maidam's historical significance. “The North East Festival has grown beyond its original concept,” said Shyamkanu Mahanta, the festival’s chief organizer. “What began as a cultural showcase has evolved into a major tourism event for Delhi—a celebration of heritage, talent, and the innovative spirit that defines the Northeast.”

Attendees can also look forward to the NEF Music Stage, where bands like Dobom Doji Collective from Arunachal Pradesh and FENGa from Mizoram will perform alongside artists from Delhi. Additionally, 60 food stalls will offer Northeast delicacies, from Assam tea to Nagaland coffee, bringing a unique culinary experience.

The festival includes an art exhibition with works by Northeastern artists and a Fashion Weekend featuring 16 designers showcasing regional styles. A Tourism Business Meet will gather tour operators from Delhi and Northeast stakeholders to foster long-term tourism opportunities, with organizers aiming to enhance sustainable tourism for the region.

The festival concludes on November 17.