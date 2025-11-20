North East India Connect Festival begins in Hyderabad, driving cultural and tech partnerships

A major platform linking Hyderabad with the North Eastern states began on November 20 as the North East India Connect: Techno-Cultural Festival started at the Hitex Exhibition Centre. The three-day programme marks the first phase of a two-part initiative aimed at deepening cultural exchange, strengthening technological cooperation and expanding economic opportunities.

The launch brought together Governors Jishnu Dev Varma and Indira Sena Reddy, ministers, cultural delegates and official teams from all eight North Eastern states.

The schedule includes performing and fine arts, literature sessions, film screenings, youth programmes and exhibitions featuring products created by women’s Self-Help Groups. Sport is a central attraction, with exhibition football and badminton matches between Hyderabad and North East sides, a panel discussion on “Spirit of the Game: Connecting Hyderabad and North East,” and a headline performance by Shillong’s Rudy Wallang Band.

Renowned athletes — boxer Sarita Devi, wushu player Sandhyarani Devi, table tennis veteran Monalisa Baruah Mehta, judoka Sushila Devi, weightlifter Sanamacha Chanu and gymnasts Mantu and Kalpana Debnath — will run sports clinics for young participants.

The event will also see MoUs signed between Hyderabad-linked sports bodies and organisations from the North East, including the Sarita Regional Boxing Academy, Manipur Judo Association, the Mizoram Government, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and the Tripura Government Gymnastics authority.

Phase two of the festival runs from November 25 to 27 at Raj Bhavan, continuing efforts to build sustained cultural, technological and economic partnerships between Hyderabad and the North Eastern states.