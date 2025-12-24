North-east India's linguistic heritage, inscriptions dominate Nalanda Literature Festival discussions

The linguistic diversity and historical inscriptions of north-east India commanded significant attention on the third day of the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025, as scholars and writers examined the region's cultural memory and endangered languages.

A dedicated session on inscriptions from north-eastern states, moderated by Dr ZD Lalmangaihzauva, featured Dr Madhumita Barbora and Arup Kumar Dutta discussing how ancient texts illuminate the political, administrative and religious evolution of the region, particularly Assam.

The speakers examined inscriptions from the Kamarupa, Salasthambha, Chutiya and Ahom dynasties, which reveal land systems, governance structures and the spread of religious traditions whilst tracing the evolution of scripts and languages.

Dutta emphasised inscriptions as crucial to understanding the development of the Assamese language and identity, noting the influence of Vaishnavite reformer Srimanta Sankardeva. He stressed the urgent need to preserve the region's endangered languages through inscriptions, literature and oral traditions.

The afternoon programme spotlighted India's linguistic diversity with discussions on the languages of the Seven Sisters states, the significance of tribal languages, and evolving practices in literary translation between Indian languages and English. Sessions examining "Urdu: From Past to Present" traced the language's evolution and contemporary relevance.

The day opened with yoga and meditation sessions conducted by the Bihar School of Yoga, Munger, before moving into intellectual discussions. Prof. Ganesh Narayandas Devy led a session titled "Language as Legacy: How Regional Tongues Safeguard Our Cultural Roots", whilst another explored the Nalanda spirit in global linguistic and literary traditions.

Historian Dr Vikram Sampath, speaking on reimagining Indian history from an indigenous perspective, emphasised that distorted narratives inherited from colonial frameworks continue to influence historical discourse. He highlighted challenges in historical reconstruction due to lost inscriptions, incomplete manuscripts and linguistic complexities, noting that history evolves with new evidence from archaeological discoveries at Dholavira, Rakhigarhi and Sinauli.

Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik explored oral literature traditions, explaining how stories function as rituals transmitting values and beliefs across generations. He introduced the concept of "belief-based truth", illustrating how communities define ownership and identity through narratives.

Shovana Narayan and Akhilendra Mishra reflected on Nalanda as a tradition of dialogue and coexistence, with Narayan underlining that the ancient university's spirit lies in embracing plurality and mutual respect. Mishra examined Indian philosophical and linguistic traditions, explaining concepts such as the Maheshwar Sutras.

The evening concluded with a classical performance by Dr Sonal Mansingh. The festival continues through its final day.