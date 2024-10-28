A two-day celebration of Northeast Indian culture attracted nearly 1,000 visitors to Jalandhar's Eastwood Village last weekend, showcasing traditional performances, cuisine, and crafts from all eight northeastern states.

The Northeast Fiesta, now in its fifth year, featured traditional dance performances, folk music, and an ethnic fashion show highlighting the region's diverse cultural heritage. Local food stalls served authentic dishes from states including Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

Major Duzu Kiso of the Army Postal Service and IAS officer Dr Himanshu Agrawal inaugurated the festival. Agrawal emphasised the district administration's commitment to supporting Northeast students and promoting cultural exchange in Punjab.

Latiphar Syiem, Convenor of Northeast Fiesta 2024, extended heartfelt thanks to all partnership associations and student bodies representing the eight Northeastern states in Punjab. NESOJ President Himan Debbarma praised the growing participation from both northeastern and local communities.

The event, organised by North-East Students' Organization Jalandhar (NESOJ) and produced by the startup community TOTELL, included handicraft exhibitions and interactive sessions. Senior officials from Lovely Professional University and Indian Oil Corporation attended the second day of celebrations.

Visitors experienced traditional performances from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura, while sustainable handicrafts and regional artefacts were displayed throughout the venue.