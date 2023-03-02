Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 expressed gratitude to the people of Tripura and Nagaland and asserted that the party will continue to work hard to boost the state's growth trajectory.

Thank you Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. @BJP4Tripura will continue to boost the state's growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023

I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the @NDPPofficial-@BJP4Nagaland alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023 Grateful to all those who have supported @BJP4Meghalaya in the Assembly polls. We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023

The Prime Minister also lauded party workers' efforts in Nagaland and Meghalaya and assured that the government will focus on empowering the people of the states.

Reacting to BJP's victory, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I thank the people of Nagaland from bottom of my heart for choosing peace and progress by re-electing PM Modi-led NDA."