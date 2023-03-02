Northeast election results: This is a vote for progress and stability, says PM Modi on BJP's massive win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Tripura and Nagaland and asserted that the party will continue to work hard to boost the state's growth trajectory.
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This is a vote for progress and stability, says PM Modi on BJP's massive win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 expressed gratitude to the people of Tripura and Nagaland and asserted that the party will continue to work hard to boost the state's growth trajectory.
The Prime Minister also lauded party workers' efforts in Nagaland and Meghalaya and assured that the government will focus on empowering the people of the states.
Reacting to BJP's victory, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I thank the people of Nagaland from bottom of my heart for choosing peace and progress by re-electing PM Modi-led NDA."
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