In preparation for the anticipated increase in pilgrim traffic during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has unveiled plans to operate two pairs of special trains connecting Kamakhya and Naharlagun stations to Tundla. These trains will ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for devotees and visitors throughout the winter season, offering four trips in each direction.

Kamakhya–Tundla Special Service

Train No. 05611 (Kamakhya–Tundla): Scheduled to depart from Kamakhya at 5:30 AM on January 9 & 25 and February 8 & 22, 2025. It will reach Tundla at 7:20 PM the following day.

Train No. 05612 (Tundla–Kamakhya): Scheduled to depart from Tundla at 3:00 AM on January 11 & 27 and February 10 & 24, 2025. It will arrive at Kamakhya at 5:45 PM the next day.

The trains will halt at prominent stations, including Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Patna, and Prayagraj, facilitating travel for passengers across multiple regions.

Naharlagun–Tundla Special Service

Train No. 05811 (Naharlagun–Tundla): Scheduled to leave Naharlagun at 2:30 PM on January 9 & 25 and February 8 & 22, 2025. It will reach Tundla at 6:30 AM on the third day.

Train No. 05812 (Tundla–Naharlagun): Scheduled to leave Tundla at 11:20 AM on January 11 & 27 and February 10 & 24, 2025. It will arrive at Naharlagun at 5:50 AM on the third day.

These trains will traverse key stations, including Rangapara North, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni, Danapur, and Prayagraj, ensuring broad connectivity for passengers.

The Kamakhya–Tundla trains will feature 22 coaches, while the Naharlagun–Tundla trains will comprise 21 coaches. Both will include AC Class, Sleeper Class, and General Sitting coaches, catering to diverse passenger needs.