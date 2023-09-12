The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) that operates in the northeastern states, seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar, has introduced Artificial Intelligence based surveillance in elephant corridors to prevent elephant deaths due to train hits.

The NFR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RailTel Corporation of India Ltd for installation of Intrusion Detection System (IDS) to avert train-elephant accidents and mitigation of disasters.

The railways have been taking several measures to prevent and detect movement of wild animals, especially elephants approaching rail tracks.



Also read : ISRO's Vikram Lander detects mysterious tremors on Moon

It has now been decided to install the system gradually in all other elephant corridors in NFR jurisdiction, after 100 per cent success of the pilot project on IDS that was undertaken by the NFR in the Chalsa - Hasimara section of the Dooars area under Alipurduar Division in West Bengal and the Lanka - Hawaipur section under Lumding Division in Assam.