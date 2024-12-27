Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken a significant step in the maintenance of its electrification infrastructure by partnering with IRCON International Limited. This is the first such initiative in Indian Railways, aimed at ensuring the upkeep of Overhead Equipment (OHE) and Power Supply Installations (PSI) in its network.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday by NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and IRCON Chief Managing Director H M Gupta. IRCON, known for handling complex infrastructure projects in challenging terrains, will provide expertise for a two-year period under this agreement.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, highlighted the growing need for specialized maintenance as electrification progresses rapidly in the Lumding and Tinsukia divisions.

"Most sections in these divisions are already electrified, with the remaining 425 route kilometres set to be commissioned by June 2025. This rapid expansion has increased the demand for trained personnel to handle scheduled maintenance and address breakdowns, which are crucial for uninterrupted electric traction and train operations," Sharma said.

He added that the partnership with IRCON is a step towards systematic maintenance, leveraging the organization's experience and advanced technologies. "This collaboration will enable knowledge exchange and access to the latest expertise in electrification infrastructure management," Sharma explained.

With this move, NFR aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of its electrified routes, aligning with its commitment to modernizing railway infrastructure in the region.