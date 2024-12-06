Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6, said that Northeast India holds immense potential to propel India's growth while addressing the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi. He termed that the region has "vibrant culture and dynamic people".

PM Modi inaugurated the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' at Bharat Mandapam, on Friday, kicking off a three-day celebration (December 6–8) focused on highlighting the cultural richness and economic potential of Northeast.

This inaugural festival derives its name from the concept of “Ashtalakshmi,” symbolising the eight northeastern states and their diverse contributions to India’s heritage.

The Mahotsav celebrates the region’s unique textiles, handicrafts, agricultural produce, and tourism opportunities. State-specific pavilions and handmade exhibitions offer visitors a glimpse into the vibrant traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

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From indigenous cuisine to traditional crafts and GI-tagged products, the festival showcases the Northeast’s cultural diversity while emphasising its economic significance.

PM Modi, in his address, praised the Northeast for its rich traditions and economic promise. He stressed the importance of preserving the region’s heritage while integrating its economy into the national framework.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, present at the event, emphasised the festival's role in raising awareness about the Northeast’s contributions to India’s economy.

The Mahotsav also features buyer-seller meets, investor roundtables, and technical sessions to promote partnerships and boost regional development.

Fashion shows and a design conclave spotlight the exquisite handlooms of the region, while culinary and musical performances immerse attendees in its cultural vibrancy.

The festival's standout event, the "Symphony of Ashtalakshmi", brought together musicians from all eight northeastern states in a spectacular ensemble that was attended by PM Modi, Northeast Chief Ministers, and union ministers.