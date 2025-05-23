Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the northeastern region of India is undergoing a transformation, marking a shift from its troubled past to becoming a hub of development and investment.

Speaking at the Rising North East Investors Summit, Modi stated, “The Northeast is witnessing unprecedented progress. We are determined to accelerate its growth story.” The summit brings together key stakeholders from across the country, including industry giants like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Anil Agarwal.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the region's cultural and ethnic diversity is its greatest strength. He coined a new meaning for the word "EAST" — Empower, Act, Strengthen and Transform — underscoring the government’s vision for inclusive development in the region.

“There was a time when Northeast was only called frontier, now it is frontrunner of growth,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also noted a significant decline in regional insurgency, saying, “Over 10,000 youths in the Northeast have given up violence in the last decade.” He reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and Naxalism.

The two-day summit aims to present the Northeast as a land of opportunity and attract both domestic and foreign investment. It is the result of months of preparatory work, including roadshows, diplomatic engagements, and state-level discussions, organised in collaboration with the central and state governments.

Key investment sectors highlighted at the summit include tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing, textiles and handicrafts, healthcare, education, IT services, infrastructure, logistics, energy, entertainment, and sports. The event also features startup showcases and policy exhibitions designed to encourage investor interest.