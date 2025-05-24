Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary declared the Northeast region as the “new epicentre of India’s development journey.” Speaking at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, the Minister highlighted the region’s transformational role in reshaping the nation’s growth trajectory.

Delivering the keynote address in a session titled “Education to Entrepreneurship: Unlocking Northeast’s Brightest Potential,” Chaudhary said, “The Northeast is no longer on the periphery of India—it is a vibrant force driving our future. From Mizoram’s 100% literacy achievement to the youth’s entrepreneurial momentum, this region stands as a beacon of resilience and community-led development.”

The summit, touted as the largest cross-sector investment dialogue ever hosted in the region, saw the participation of global investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. The event focused on fostering collaboration between government policies, private capital, and grassroots innovation.

Chaudhary introduced key initiatives such as the ‘Skilling for AI Readiness’ (SOAR) programme, developed by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and NCVET. The programme aims to prepare India’s youth for the AI-driven future by building indigenous AI models and promoting ethical innovation.

“The future lies in AI. Through SOAR, we aim to equip students with the right tools and mindset to innovate responsibly. The Northeast’s collective spirit, paired with national intent, can be a gamechanger,” he noted.

The Minister also spotlighted success stories from the region to underscore its immense potential. He cited the achievements of Assam’s Bhabhendra Mohan Borgohain, who organized 500 tea growers into a Farmer Producer Company and set up a facility capable of processing 1 lakh kg of organic and specialty tea annually. Another example was Ms. Merina Lahiri, who leads 300 women farmers and 15 artisans in producing sustainable Eri Silk products. Her FPO has gained national recognition for its environmentally rooted practices.

“These are not isolated success stories—they represent a larger economic revival driven by green enterprise and local leadership,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to long-term structural reforms, Shri Chaudhary emphasized the importance of building world-class institutions, strengthening ecosystems, and accelerating investment in the youth of the region. “Let us move from pilots to platforms, from isolated efforts to systemic transformation,” he stated.

On the sidelines of the summit, the ‘Udyamita Se Atmanirbhar’ Pavilion showcased eight exceptional entrepreneurs trained by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE). Representing sectors from agro-processing to eco-tourism, these individuals embodied the impact of Skill India initiatives.

Since 2015, over 49,000 youth in the region have been empowered through apprenticeship opportunities and more than three lakh individuals have benefitted from entrepreneurship development programs under MSDE. Notably, women account for over 75% of participants in these programmes.

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 stands as a historic platform driving convergence across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. With dedicated sessions on tourism, agriculture, logistics, the digital economy, and green enterprises, the summit aims to position the region as a cornerstone of sustainable and inclusive development.