The Northeast Petroleum Dealers' Association has decided to postpone their planned 48-hour petrol pump strike until the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election's code of conduct. This decision was reached in consideration of the electoral regulations governing conduct during the election period.

In a recent development, the Association announced that while they will not proceed with the strike during the election code of conduct, they will engage in discussions with oil companies to address the issues that prompted the initial call for strike action.

The decision to defer the strike follows a notification issued by the Northeast India Petroleum Dealers’ Association on March 28. Initially, the Association had declared a 48-hour petrol pump strike, scheduled to commence from 5:00 AM on March 30, 2024, until 5:00 AM on April 1, 2024.

The Association cited several reasons for their proposed strike, notably the lack of enhancement or revision in dealer commissions since 2017. Additionally, they highlighted other grievances, including alleged violations of dealer rights by oil companies. These grievances were communicated to all oil companies in a letter from the Association.

According to the Association, the costs associated with operating retail outlets have risen significantly over the years. Despite these escalating expenses, the lack of commission adjustments has made it increasingly challenging for dealers to sustain their businesses.