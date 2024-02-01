In a groundbreaking announcement on February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the significant strides planned for the Northeastern region with a staggering allocation of Rs. 10,369 crores in the interim Budget 2024-25. This marks a colossal 388 per cent increase compared to the average budget allocation of Rs. 2,122 crores between 2009-14.

Addressing the media in a special interaction, Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the strategic importance of the budget, which includes a capital outlay of more than Rs. 2.5 lakh crores for Indian Railways. Three transformative railway corridor programs, namely the Energy, Mineral, and Cement Corridor; Port-Connectivity Corridor; and High-Traffic Density Corridor, are set to enhance logistics efficiency and reduce transportation costs, ultimately improving safety for passenger trains.

A significant portion of the budget is earmarked for the conversion of 40,000 normal railway coaches to Vande Bharat standards, a move aimed at modernizing and standardizing the rail fleet. Additionally, a comprehensive redevelopment plan for 60 stations in the Northeast is underway, promising world-class amenities and facilities.

One of the key initiatives announced is the successful implementation of the 'One Station One Product' stall, offering passengers direct access to locally produced items. This venture has received an overwhelming response, showcasing profitable growth and supporting regional businesses.

During the interaction, Vaishnaw expressed satisfaction with the ongoing project works in the Northeast, highlighting the dedication of teams working 24x7 in challenging terrains for the early completion of projects. Despite the tough Himalayan region, the physical progress of all projects is advancing at an impressive pace.

The Gross Budget Allocation for Railway infrastructure projects in the Northeast for the fiscal year 2024-25 not only reflects an unprecedented growth but also signifies a major leap forward in various segments, including new line and doubling projects, track renewal works, traffic facilities, road safety works, bridge construction, signaling, workshop modernization, and customer amenities.

In total, an investment of Rs. 81,941 crores is committed to developing railway infrastructure in the entire Northeastern region showcasing a monumental commitment to the comprehensive growth and modernization of the railways in this vital part of the country.