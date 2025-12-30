Northeast students’ body seeks action from Uttarakhand CM over killing of Tripura student

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has submitted a memorandum to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on December 30, strongly condemning the brutal killing of 24-year-old Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun.

According to NESO, the incident occurred on December 9, when Anjel Chakma was allegedly beaten and stabbed following racial abuse. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26 after battling for life in hospital for over two weeks. His brother, Micheal Chakma, was also reportedly assaulted during the incident.

NESO alleged that the attack was racially motivated, stating that the victims were targeted because of their physical appearance and subjected to demeaning racial slurs. The organisation said such incidents highlight the continued harassment and violence faced by people from the Northeast in different parts of the country.

The memorandum, endorsed by eight major student bodies—including (All Assam Students’ Union) AASU, (Khasi Students’ Union) KSU, (Naga Students’ Federation) NSF, (Mizo Zirlai Pawl) MZP, (Twipra Students’ Federation) TSF, (All Manipur Students’ Union) AMSU, (Garo Students’ Union) GSU and (All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union) AAPSU, urged the Uttarakhand government to ensure the safety and security of students and residents from the Northeast living in the state.

Among its key demands, NESO called for capital punishment for the perpetrators, the establishment of a special police station to deal with cases of racial discrimination against Northeastern people, and the enactment of a stringent Anti-Racism law.

Seeking urgent intervention, NESO appealed to the Chief Minister to take immediate and effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure justice for the victim.