Northeast students clash with Andhra peers over missing phone at Kakinada Nursing College

A missing mobile phone triggered a tense confrontation between students from the Northeast and local students at a nursing college in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on August 21, prompting the district administration to move students to separate hostels as a precaution.

The dispute began at SK College of Nursing after a phone belonging to a Northeast student was reported missing. What started as a disagreement over the phone reportedly escalated into a confrontation involving students from the Northeast, including Manipur, and Telugu-speaking students.

The situation prompted intervention by the Kakinada district administration and police, who reached the hostel and took steps to prevent the confrontation from escalating further.

Students from the Northeast were subsequently moved to separate accommodation. The administration also shifted 31 students from other states to another hostel after obtaining their consent, citing the need to maintain peace and ensure everyone's safety.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took note of the incident and directed senior officials to act immediately. Following his intervention, the District Collector and Superintendent of Police oversaw the arrangements for the students and their security.

Some Northeast students were reportedly injured during the confrontation. Videos and photographs from the aftermath showed students with visible injuries. The incident also led to heightened tension inside the hostel, with some students reportedly taking shelter indoors.

The response from the authorities was welcomed by students from Manipur, who later said they were safe and thanked the district administration and police for arranging separate accommodation and security.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also intervened, saying he had contacted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office over the incident. According to Singh, officials informed him that the students had been moved to another building and that a woman sub-inspector had been deployed with them overnight.

Singh thanked Naidu for what he called his “kind and timely intervention”, saying the measures taken to ensure the students' safety and well-being were appreciated.

Officials said the situation has since been brought under control and that the issue has been resolved. Security arrangements remain in place to prevent any further tension at the college.