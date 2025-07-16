Northeastern states secure key positions in National Medical Commission appointments

Seven northeastern states have gained representation in the National Medical Commission (NMC) and its autonomous boards following a lottery-based selection process conducted by Union Health Minister J P Nadda on July 15.

The appointment process, mandated under the National Medical Commission Act 2019, saw Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh securing crucial positions across various medical regulatory bodies for a two-year term.

Dr Dibakar Chandra Deka from Mizoram and Professor P S Shukla from Meghalaya were selected as part-time members of the NMC from their respective state government nominees. The selection drew from candidates earlier appointed to the Medical Advisory Council in 2022.

Among the state medical council representatives, Nagaland's Dr George Thira, Tripura's Dr Kanak Choudhury, Assam's Dr Anup Kumar Barman, and Manipur's Dr Simpson Sareo secured positions as part-time NMC members.

Arunachal Pradesh made a significant mark with Dr Jego Ori being selected for the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board, one of the NMC's four autonomous boards responsible for setting medical education standards.

The northeastern representation extends to the Search Committee, where Dr. Sandeep Dogra from the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council was selected as an expert member.

The lottery system was implemented to ensure transparency in the selection process, with media personnel present during the draw. This method eliminates potential bias and provides equal opportunity to all eligible candidates from different states and union territories.

Apart from the northeastern states, the selection process also appointed representatives from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, and Madhya Pradesh across various NMC bodies.

The appointments fill critical positions in medical governance, including the Medical Assessment and Rating Board, Ethics and Medical Registration Board, and Post-Graduate Medical Education Board, which collectively oversee medical education standards and professional conduct across India.

Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma and Additional Secretary Dr Vinod Kotwal from the Union Health Ministry oversaw the selection process, emphasising the government's commitment to inclusive representation in medical administration.