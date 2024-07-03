Northeast-based Impulse Empower was selected to showcase their ethical and eco-friendly Eri silk at Texworld Paris, Avantex, and apparel sourcing from July 1 to 3, at Paris Porte de Versailles.

During the event, visitors interacted with Impulse Empower Brand Ambassador Husnara Kharbhih and explored the beauty and sustainability of organic, non-violent, and naturally dyed silk that supports the 8 Northeastern states of India.

Participants from around the globe experienced Eri silk, known for its ability to keep wearers cool in summer and warm in winter.

Impulse Empower for the last 17 years highlight the intersection of tradition and sustainability in fashion on the global front, giving visitors the opportunity to engage with high-quality, eco-friendly textiles and join a movement towards more responsible fashion choices.

The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd (NEHHDC) has mobilised 14 entrepreneurs from Northeast Region (NER) to participate in Texworld Paris 2024.

The initiative, taken under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDONER), aims to promote the indigenous silks and textiles of NER by introducing sustainable offerings in the European market and boost exports.

The representation of the handicrafts and handlooms in the international arena will promote northeast regional craftsmanship and sustainability.