A police sub-inspector was allegedly mowed down by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand in Bihar's Jamui district. Two people were injured in the incident, including a home guard, and have been admitted to a hospital.

The incident happened in Mahulia Tand village of Jamui. The deceased, identified as Prabhat Ranjan, was a resident of Siwan district and was in-charge of Garhi Police Station. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekar, meanwhile, made a shocking statement after learning about the incident.

"Such incidents are nothing new. These keep happening. Such incidents have happened in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the past," he said.

The minister said that the accused in the case would be given punishment as per the law.

Prabhat Ranjan is survived by a four-year-old daughter and a six-month-old son. His wife is currently admitted to a private hospital in Delhi after giving birth to their newborn. The deceased cop's entire family is based in the national capital.

The family members are expected to come to Jamui later today.

The injured home guard, meanwhile, has been identified as Rajesh Kumar. He was admitted to a private clinic in Jamui where his condition is said to be critical, police said.

Shaurya Suman, Jamui SP, said that one person named Mithilesh Kumar, who was involved in the incident, was arrested. However, the driver of the tractor, identified as Krishna, is absconding. Police have seized the tractor and efforts are on to capture the driver.

The incident, meanwhile, triggered political debate.

Jamui MP Chirag Paswan took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that the incident raises questions about his leadership. Asking why no "concrete steps" have been taken against sand smugglers in the state, he added, "illegal sand mining is causing people to die by drowning in the river, while uncontrollable vehicles are crushing the security forces".

A similar incident happened in Bihar's Aurangabad district earlier this month when the sand mafia crushed to death a police constable who had gone to the spot after learning illegally mined sand was being transported.

Last year in Haryana's Nuh district, a cop investigating illegal mining was allegedly mowed down by a truck.