A school bus carrying around 40 children overturned near Unhani village in Kanina on April 11. Six children lost their lives and approximately 20 others sustained injuries in the accident.

The driver of the ill-fated bus, identified as Dharmender, has been apprehended by the authorities. Eyewitnesses reported reckless driving and suspected intoxication on the part of the driver, raising questions about the safety protocols in place.

Furthermore, the police have arrested two additional individuals, including the school's principal, Deepti, and another school official, Hoshiar Singh. Investigations revealed that the bus lacked a valid fitness certificate since 2018, shedding light on potential negligence in ensuring the safety of the vehicle.

Amidst the incident, questions arose regarding the school's decision to operate on a holiday, especially during the festive occasion of Eid. Haryana Education Minister Seema Trikha issued a show-cause notice to the school administration, demanding an explanation for their disregard of the holiday.

Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "extremely painful" and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also conveyed his condolences and assured support for the injured.

In response to the incident, the state government has launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident. Transport Minister Aseem Goel emphasized the importance of ensuring the fitness of all school buses and ordered a comprehensive examination of their condition.

As the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives, authorities are committed to investigating the incident thoroughly and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.