Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at Hindon Airbase near Delhi on Monday evening, where she met with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior military officials. This visit follows Hasina's abrupt resignation after deadly protests over government job quotas in Bangladesh claimed over 300 lives.

Sources indicate that Hasina, who is expected to travel to London to possibly seek political asylum, is being securely transported to a safe location by the Indian Air Force and other security agencies. Her aircraft, a Bangladesh Air Force C-130, is stationed near Indian Air Force C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the developments by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. While there is no confirmation of a meeting between Modi and Hasina, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also been updated by Jaishankar, according to his party.

In response to the unfolding situation, India's Border Security Force is on high alert along the 4,096 km border with Bangladesh. Indian Railways has suspended all trains to Bangladesh, and Air India has canceled its two daily flights to Dhaka. IndiGo has also suspended flights for the next 30 hours due to the crisis.

Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport had its operations halted for six hours. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army, which pressured Hasina to resign, has announced plans to establish an interim government. Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman urged protesters to cease violence and assured them that their demands would be addressed.