National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval in his address at the India Islamic Centre in New Delhi on July 11 emphasized India's leading role in combating terrorism and extremism globally. He asserted that India, as a responsible power, has been at the forefront of the fight against those promoting these threats.

NSA Doval acknowledged India's own experience as a victim of terrorism, having faced numerous attacks including the devastating 26/11 Mumbai attack, which claimed the lives of 168 innocent people. He stressed the urgent need for collective action, stating, "Either we work together or we are doomed."

During a meeting with Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Ajit Doval commended Al-Issa's efforts in promoting interfaith harmony and combatting the influence of extremist ideologies. He lauded Al-Issa's deep understanding of Islam and his significant contributions to fostering a better understanding of the religion's positive impact on humanity.

Highlighting India's rich diversity, NSA Doval emphasized that the country's foundation is built upon the principles of equal rights, opportunities, and responsibilities. He proudly mentioned that India is the world's largest democracy, often referred to as the mother of democracies, and a melting pot of cultures, religions, and languages.

Doval reiterated that no religion is in danger in India, emphasizing that the nation provides equal space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic, and cultural identities. He underscored the significant presence of Islam in India, with the country being home to the world's second-largest Muslim population. Notably, the Indian Muslim population is nearly equivalent to the combined population of over 33 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

India's long history of embracing diverse worldviews, ideas, and cultural assimilations was also highlighted by the NSA. He mentioned that India has served as a sanctuary for persecuted individuals from various faiths around the world. Doval expressed admiration for the Indian Muslim community, emphasizing their pride in their nationality and Constitution and their notable contributions to humanity.