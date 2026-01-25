NSE headquarters illuminated in Tricolour on eve of 77th Republic Day

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) headquarters in Mumbai was illuminated tonight in the vibrant hues of the Indian Tricolour—saffron, white and green—on the eve of India’s 77th Republic Day, to be celebrated on January 26, 2026.

The tricolour illumination reflects the nation’s pride, unity and democratic spirit, and serves as a symbolic tribute to India’s constitutional values and collective progress. The display also underscores the role of India’s financial institutions in supporting national growth and development.

As the nation marks 77 years as a Republic, the illuminated NSE headquarters joins nationwide celebrations honouring India’s Constitution, democracy and shared aspirations.

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited is India’s leading exchange, operating a modern, fully automated screen-based trading system with national reach, and plays a key role in the development of India’s capital markets through transparency, efficiency and investor protection