The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the examination calendar for the Joint Entrance Test (JEE), National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), Common University Entrance Test (CUET), and UGC NET for the academic year 2024.

Aspiring candidates preparing for these forthcoming examinations can access the detailed calendar, plan their study schedules, and gear up for the challenges ahead.

Key highlights of the examination calendar include:

1. JEE Main 2024: The schedule for the Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Main 2024 is now available, allowing engineering aspirants to prepare for this highly competitive exam.

2. NEET (UG) 2024: Medical and dental aspirants can mark their calendars as the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for 2024 has been scheduled.

3. CUET: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) dates have been released, providing students with an opportunity to secure admissions in various undergraduate courses.

4. UGC NET: The examination calendar also includes the UGC NET (University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test), which plays a vital role in determining eligibility for teaching and research positions.

To ensure that candidates are well-informed about their respective examinations, NTA will provide specific examination details through Information Bulletins. These bulletins will be made available at the time of registration form launches. Aspirants are encouraged to review these bulletins for crucial information regarding examination patterns, eligibility criteria, and other relevant details.

One of the significant assurances offered by NTA is swift result processing. The results for all Computer-Based Test (CBT) Examinations, including NEET (UG) 2024, are scheduled for release within three weeks after the conclusion of the respective exams. NEET (UG) 2024 results are expected to be announced in the second week of June 2024.

To stay updated with clear examination dates and instructions, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website at www.nta.ac.in.