NTA announces NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 after earlier test cancellation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 15 announced that the re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET (UG) 2026, will be conducted on June 21, 2026.

The announcement was made through the official X handle of the NTA, which stated that the decision to hold the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21, has been taken with the approval of the Government of India.

“National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026,” the agency said in its official statement.

The development comes after the earlier NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled following allegations of a large-scale paper leak and irregularities, triggering concern and uncertainty among lakhs of medical aspirants across the country.

The cancellation of the examination had sparked widespread protests and demands for accountability, with several student organisations and civil society groups calling for stricter security measures and reforms in the examination process.

NTA has advised candidates and parents to rely only on official communication channels for authentic updates and examination-related information. The agency also urged students not to fall for rumours or misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

Candidates seeking clarification or assistance regarding the examination can contact the agency through the official email ID at or via helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700.

NEET-UG is the country’s largest undergraduate medical entrance examination and serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical courses across India. The examination this year had witnessed participation from over 22 lakh candidates nationwide.