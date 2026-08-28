NTA publishes final answer keys for UGC-NET 2026 across 84 subjects

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 28 released the final answer keys for the UGC-NET 2026 examination covering 84 subjects.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the final answers for their respective subjects by logging into the official UGC-NET examination portal using their credentials.

The final answer keys have been issued after the completion of the answer-key challenge and expert review process. They will serve as the basis for determining the answers considered correct in the examination.

The release comes a week after the NTA clarified its answer-key challenge process following concerns raised by candidates. The agency said an accepted challenge would result in the revised answer being applied to all candidates who appeared for the concerned examination.

The NTA also said the Rs 200 fee charged for submitting a challenge would be refunded if the challenge was upheld following expert review. It said the fee was intended to prevent frivolous objections rather than discourage genuine challenges.

The examination process had earlier faced scrutiny after the NTA decided to conduct fresh tests for English, Commerce and Sociology. A committee constituted by the agency had identified multiple errors in the question papers for the three subjects.

The decision to hold the re-test followed criticism of the examination process and protests by student organisations, including the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA).

The re-test is expected to be conducted without an additional fee. The NTA has also said that the number of qualifying candidates and subject-wise allocations for the affected subjects will not be reduced as a result of the re-examination.

Following the errors, the agency is strengthening procedures for question-paper setting, moderation, translation and paper composition to reduce the possibility of similar lapses in future.