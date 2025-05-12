Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on May 12 announced that India would not succumb to any form of nuclear blackmail amid rising tensions with Pakistan. Speaking in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor — a tri-services military counter-offensive following recent terror attacks — Modi sent a strong message to Islamabad and the international community.



"Any nuclear blackmail won't be tolerated by India. Terror infrastructure operating under nuclear blackmail will be targeted by India," the Prime Minister said, underscoring a major shift in India's counter-terror strategy.



Modi made it clear that the current de-escalation with Pakistan is only temporary. "I am repeating, we have just paused our counter-offensive at Pakistan's terror and military sites," he asserted, warning that India’s next moves will depend on developments across the border.



Laying out a three-pronged warning, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's uncompromising stance on terrorism.



This was Modi's first public statement since Operation Sindoor was launched by Indian forces as a coordinated strike targeting terror camps and military positions inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours had escalated dangerously in recent weeks, with cross-border exchanges reaching near-war levels. An understanding to de-escalate was reportedly reached last Saturday, but Pakistan allegedly violated the agreement within hours, prompting India’s stern warning.